Bayou Industrial Group Awards $24,000 in Scholarships to Ten Local Students

Bayou Industrial Group (BIG) awarded $24,000 in college scholarships to ten local students this summer as part of the business organization’s continued commitment to higher education and workforce development in our Bayou Region.

“Bayou Industrial Group’s annual scholarship program is a keystone of our group’s mission and we are very pleased to be able to support local students attending Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College, especially during today’s challenging times,” said President Lori LeBlanc. “Since 2015, this organization has awarded an amazing $99,500 in scholarships thanks to the generosity of our BIG members and successful fundraising efforts.”

This year, four scholarships were awarded to local high school graduates in Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. Mary Parishes for enrollment at Fletcher Technical Community College, and six scholarships were awarded for enrollment at Nicholls State University.

BIG scholarship recipients are:

Angel Bergeron, a graduate of Ellender High School

Tylor Mayon, a graduate of Morgan City High School

Huy Nguyen (hu-wee n’win), a graduate of Terrebonne High School

KelciBenoit, a graduate of E D White Catholic High School

Mickie Thibodaux, a graduate of Thibodaux High School

Jess Pierce, a graduate of South Lafourche High School

Saadi Thibodaux, a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School

Aaliyah Write, a graduate of South Terrebonne High School

Brandon Bergeron, a graduate of Terrebonne High School

Alivia Vizier, a graduate of South Lafourche High School

For more information about Bayou Industrial Group and the scholarship program, visit BayouIndustrialGroup.com.