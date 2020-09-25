Danos Announces Field and Staff Employees of the Year

Danos has named recipients for the company’s two most prestigious awards. The 2019 Dwain “Hog” Carrell Field Employee of the Year recipient is Chris Pitts, and the 2019 Staff Employee of the Year awardee is Melani Boudreaux. Each year, Danos selects recipients that most embody the company’s purpose, values and high-performance culture.

“Both Chris and Melani embody Danos in the way they live out our company purpose to ‘Honor God and solve big challenges for our customers and communities,” said owner Eric Danos. “I am proud to have each of them recognized for their commitment to Danos and for representing our company.”

Pitts currently serves as logistics lead working on a customer platform in the Gulf of Mexico. He began his career with Danos as a rigger in 2005. Since then, he has grown within the company holding various positions including forklift and crane operator, materials coordinator, dispatcher and crew lead. Pitts and his wife Renee have four children and are residents of Houma, Louisiana.

With nearly 14 years of experience, Boudreaux started working with Danos in 2015 as a human resource (HR) assistant and currently serves as an HR supervisor. Prior to working in oil and gas, she gained HR experience in the medical field and earned a bachelor’s degree in government from Nicholls State University. Boudreaux and her husband Zach have two children and live in Houma.