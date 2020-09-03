Danos Enlists Justin Gonce as Executive Account Manager, Welcomes Melanie Hill as Business Development Rep

Danos has added Justin Gonce to its business development team as executive account manager for shale operations. Gonce brings 20 years of experience in sales and business development in the oil and gas and construction industries.

“We are excited to have Justin overseeing Danos’ advancement in the shale regions,” said Danos Owner Paul Danos. “His industry knowledge and relationships are invaluable, and he has a dedicated work ethic and team-focus that will only strengthen our already successful business development group.”

A seasoned management executive, Gonce will focus on developing a growth plan for Danos’ shale business across multiple service lines. He will support business development efforts in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Bakken and other shale basins across the United States.

Prior to joining Danos, Gonce worked 12 years at Wood PLC, where he most recently served as senior vice president of operations for its U.S. onshore and Gulf of Mexico operations. Additionally, he gained earlier sales experience at Tech-Flo Consulting, Hardman Signs and Masonry and Builders First Source. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and lives in Houston, Texas.

Also joining the Danos team is Melanie Hill as business development representative. She will support Gonce in his areas of focus, developing Danos’ shale regions. Hill brings 10 years of industry experience from Wood PLC, where she most recently served as director of operations, overseeing its Gulf Coast and south Texas operations and accounts. Hill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Professional Accountancy, both from Stephen F. Austin State University. She resides in Houston, Texas.

“Together, Justin and Melanie bring 30 years of industry experience to Danos, and with that comes a wealth of insight,” said Danos. “We’re grateful to have them on board to help solidify and strengthen our market position for anticipated shale growth.”