Danos Foundation Grant Deadline Approaching

The Danos Foundation is calling for non-profit organizations to apply for funding through GIVES, the grant giving portion of the non-profit organization started by Danos in 2017. The program awards funding to organizations that benefit education, healthcare, environment or welfare initiatives in the areas where Danos lives or conducts business. The deadline to apply is August 31.

“Through Danos GIVES and the Danos Foundation, our organization is making a big impact,” said Danos Owner Mark Danos. “Supporting selected non-profits through our grant program allows Danos to solve big challenges in our communities.”

Since the Foundation was established in 2017, more than $150,000 has been distributed to organizations throughout Louisiana, Texas and Pennsylvania. The Foundation is funded through charitable gifts from Danos employees and supplemented with funds from the company.

For 2020, special consideration is given to organizations that help resolve community welfare challenges. Interested applicants should visit www.danos.com/foundation to check eligibility and submit an online application by 11:59 p.m. on August 31. Recipients will be announced in January 2021.