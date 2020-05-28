Danos Names Renee Piper VP

Danos is pleased to announce that Renee Piper has been named vice president of marketing, strategy and community affairs. In her new role, Piper is responsible for leading the company’s marketing initiatives, strategic planning and execution, and building community engagement in Danos’ key markets.

“Danos has a vibrant 73-year history, and we are excited to have Renee join the executive team to help lead us forward,” said Owner Paul Danos. “Renee’s in-depth marketing and leadership experience across a variety of industries will serve as an invaluable asset to our company.”

Piper has more than 25 years of marketing experience, which includes positions in the gaming, retail, economic development and higher education sectors. Before joining Danos in 2014, Piper served as the director of university relations at Nicholls State University for seven years.

Piper has also been named executive director of the Danos Foundation. Founded in 2017 by Danos employees, the Foundation awards funds to non-profit organizations through Danos GIVES, the Foundation’s grant-giving program, and Danos WORKS, a program that contributes money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time. A graduate of Louisiana State University, she and her husband have two children and live in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Taking over the leadership of the marketing and communication department is Nicole Williams. A 25-year industry veteran and graduate of Northwestern State University, she joined Danos in 2008. Williams and her husband have three children and live in Larose, Louisiana.