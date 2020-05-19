Danos Wins Work in Delaware Basin

Danos has been awarded a major contract with a leading, Texas-based natural gas and oil production company for the installation of a tank battery and satellite facility. Located outside of Loving, New Mexico, project work began in March and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020.

“Providing excellent service on projects of this scope aligns with Danos’ steady growth in the Delaware Basin,” said owner Mark Danos. “We look forward to continuing to increase our project portfolio and customer base in the area.”

Approximately 50 Danos employees will be assigned to complete the project, which will utilize several of Danos’ service lines including coatings, construction, fabrication, instrumentation and electrical and production workforce.

Founded in 1947, Danos has been providing services in the Permian and Delaware basins since 2012. The company offers a total of 13 different service lines, including: automation, coatings, construction, fabrication, instrumentation and electrical, mechanical maintenance, production workforce, project management, regulatory compliance, scaffolding, shorebase and logistics, specialized consultants and valve wellhead.