Danos Wraps Innovative Coastal Restoration Project

Danos recently completed a project requiring the installation reef structure into the marsh of Golden Meadow. Planning for the project began in late February, and the installation in Catfish Lake was completed by a Danos construction crew at the end of July.

“Louisiana’s coast is vital to our local communities, as well as our industry,” said owner Paul Danos. “We are excited to be a part of this innovative initiative to prevent erosion and strengthen our wetlands.”

The infrastructure was designed and fabricated through 3D printing technology by partner Natrx. Danos strategically installed 45 modules, ranging in weight from 350 to 700 pounds, to provide maximum protection to Louisiana’s marsh land. In the fall, oyster spats will be seeded into the barriers, allowing an expected 1-million pounds of oysters, vegetation and sediment to accrue over the next three years.

In addition to this latest project, Danos is working to restore Louisiana’s coast through participation in Partnership for Our Working Coast, an alliance of industry and environmental partners led by The Water Institute of the Gulf. Other members of the partnership include Chevron, Shell and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. The partnership is working toward protecting vital infrastructure in Port Fourchon through nature-based solutions.