Friends of Bayou Lafourche Releases Recommended Erosion Control Options for Batture Owners

The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce the release of an informational piece providing recommendations on various means of bank stabilization along Bayou Lafourche.

Friends of Bayou Lafourche has worked with the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, Nicholls State University Farm, and the Golden Meadow Plant Materials Center to compile an array of erosion control and bank stability options for landowners along Bayou Lafourche. Recognizing that the bayou’s slope, current, and salinity levels vary in different areas, a wide range of vegetative, semi-vegetative and non-vegetative options are listed. Additionally, the listed options are conducive to the work being done by the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District to reduce harmful invasive species and vegetative growth that restricts the water flow of Bayou Lafourche. The methods listed here are intended to provide recommendations for public and private landowners.

Ryan M. Perque, Executive Director for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, said “Over the past three years, we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of permits submitted to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District for improvements to batture properties along Bayou Lafourche. The goal of providing this information for both public and private entities is to promote appropriate bank stabilization options that will help property owners preserve their land, promote wildlife habitats, and reduce obstructions in the bayou”

Information on Friends of Bayou Lafourche’s Recommended Erosion Control Options can be found at: https://bayoulafourche.org/bayou-info/erosion-control-recommendations/