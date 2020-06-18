Hymel Serves Local Clients as Hancock Whitney Commercial Banking VP

South Louisiana banking professional Benjamin Pierre Hymel recently joined Hancock Whitney—one of America’s strongest, safest banks—as a vice president and commercial banker for the Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes region.

The Thibodaux, Louisiana, resident has 16 years of extensive experience in commercial banking, business banking, equipment finance, and client relationship management and was a senior business banker at Capital One Bank before becoming part of Hancock Whitney’s commercial banking group. As a Hancock Whitney commercial banking vice president, Hymel will use his knowledge of the area’s business climate and his banking expertise to partner with local businesses for financial solutions that build on success and help promote a strong regional economy.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ben Hymel to our commercial banking team,” said Houma-Thibodaux Market President Josh Jones. “He has a strong record of commitment to our local communities and to helping businesses throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes tailor financial options that fit their goals and foster success.”

Hymel earned a Master of Science degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Nicholls State University. He is a member of the Houma, Terrebonne, and Thibodaux chambers of commerce and the South Central Industrial Association. Hymel is a past president of the Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club and served as a board member for the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence for three years.