Legal Leaders | Brent Rhodes, Law Offices of Brent Rhodes

“When you choose Brent J. Rhodes to handle your personal injury claim, you get more than a just attorney – You get a fierce advocate who cares as much about the outcome of your case as you do.”

Houma native Brent J. Rhodes is a trusted personal injury attorney that has served thousands of individuals from the Bayou Region and beyond who have lost their livelihood from serious personal injuries caused by the fault of others.

Over the course of his 20 years of practicing law, Rhodes has never backed down from his duties, litigating hundreds of trials against insurance companies and corporations with a rigorous pursuit of getting justice for his clients. Personal service matters to Rhodes, as he takes pride in always being there in-person for his clients.

Rhodes has handled cases of on-the-job injuries, maritime/offshore injuries, 18-wheeler accidents, automobile accidents, wrongful death and other serious personal injuries. Just a few of his settlements include totals of $1.079 million, $1.9 million, $1.85 million and recently $2.8 million.

In 2009, Rhodes became a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements. There are over 3000 members throughout the country and fewer than 1 percent of U.S. lawyers are members.

“I think the reason why I still have clientele coming in is because of the results that I’ve gotten for other clients,” Rhodes said. “A lot of it is of word of mouth, and they know that because I’m local, there’s an accountability factor here. They know where I live. They know where my office is located. If they have a problem, they can come directly to me.”

Rhodes also explained the importance of those who are involved in an accident in the Tri-Parish area to get a local lawyer, as the insurance companies will also get local counsel who know the area’s judiciary system.

And certainly, there isn’t a more trusted name for personal injury in the Bayou Region than Brent J. Rhodes. “My work ethic is second to none. I’m very, very meticulous, almost to a fault. I am also detail-oriented. I really emphasize the law and the facts as they are and don’t try to manipulate the facts,” he said. “I’m always going to be honest and tell the truth about a case.”

“I’m always going to be a strong, aggressive advocate for a person when I represent them. I really want to make them happy,” he continued. “I want them to be proud that they chose me and willing to choose me again.”•