Legal Leaders | Broussard|Dove, Sye Broussard and Jackie Dove Broussard

“We take the time needed to get to know our clients and their legal issues to find a workable solution based on their needs, not ours.Client satisfaction and open lines of communication are our top priority.”

Broussard|Dove is a boutique law firm situated in a historic office built in the early 1900s in downtown Houma with a focus on corporate law, business and real estate closings, general litigation, wills, and successions.

“I believe what sets us apart as corporate lawyers is my wife and I have business degrees and masters of business administration,” commented Sye. “In addition, we personally manage and provide consulting services for multiple companies in various industries. This provides us invaluable insight to fully understand a corporate client’s business and fully customize a transaction or litigation strategy based on their desires and goals. If we keep this our focus and help others, I have found our firm’s success naturally follows. Most of our business comes from referrals. I think that is a great testament to our firm’s expertise.”

Both Jackie and Sye were elected by their peers to serve as President of the Terrebonne Bar Association and were appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to grade bar admissions exams.

Sye handled over 1,000 cases as an Assistant District Attorney for Terrebonne Parish for over seven years prior to stepping down to focus solely on Broussard|Dove. He has been appointed a member of the Terrebonne Election Board of Supervisors by Governor Jindal, the Houma Terrebonne Airport Commission by the Terrebonne Parish Council, and the LA State Bar Association House of Delegates.

Jackie was born and raised in Houma and graduated from Vandebilt Catholic. “I met Sye in law school and moved back to Houma when we graduated to start our firm. We treat everyone at our firm like family and take the same approach with our clients. When you come to Broussard|Dove, we guarantee you will not be just another client file.”

Jackie currently serves as Vice President of the Gordon Dove, Jr. Foundation, was appointed as a board member of the Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, and served as a board member for TFAE.

“The lion’s share of our work is getting a deal to close,” shared Jackie. Whether it be a contract or a real estate sale, we know how to efficiently and effectively negotiate, draft, and close a transaction. The next time you have a deal, you should #GeauxClose with Broussard|Dove.”•