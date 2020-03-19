Legal Leaders | Jac Culver, Triple Oak Investigative Services, LLC ~ Since 1998

Based in Raceland, Louisiana Triple Oak Investigative Services L.L.C. specializes in courteous, diligent, personal and professional service. This special process and investigative services company is trusted by many local and nationwide companies and is known for its dedicated service across rural and coastal Southeast Louisiana.

Triple Oak is led by owner Jac Culver, a licensed Louisiana private investigator and special process server. In addition to being licensed for 22 years, Culver has 28 years in Louisiana Law Enforcement and was a member of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and The New Orleans Police Department.

Through his experience in law enforcement, Culver has vast knowledge of the areas and communities he services, including Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, Assumption and St. Mary parishes.

Personal attention is given to every case; the delivery of subpoenas, complaints, petitions, citations, writs, summons, protective orders, notices to vacate, requests for medical documents and any other important legal documents with delivery occurring in a timely, efficient manner is a top priority at Triple Oak Investigative Services L.L.C.

Culver’s dedication and due diligence is why many Louisiana and numerous out of state law firms, Service of Process Firms, Investigative Agencies and Insurance companies rely on Triple Oak.

For more information, please visit our web page at www.tripleoakinvestigations.com •