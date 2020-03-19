Legal Leaders | Riviere Abel, PLC, Christopher Riviere, Will Abel, Todd Magee, and George Riviere

Riviere Abel, PLC prides itself on servicing its clients’ needs with effective representation both in the courtroom and in the boardroom. Attorneys Christopher Riviere, Will Abel, Todd Magee, and George Riviere are all committed to their clients and dedicated their client’s needs on a daily basis.

Combining a wealth of experience with a commitment to diligence, the attorneys of Riviere Abel, PLC continue to represent many local businesses, individuals, public entities and non-local businesses who find themselves in need of local representation. This representation extends to state and federal courts, both in Louisiana and Texas. As a testament to the firm’s reputation, Riviere Abel, PLC’s clients often refer new clients to the firm, and it is not uncommon for former opponents to later seek counsel of Riviere Abel, PLC.

The firm routinely represents clients in matters pertaining to agriculture, business collections, lease obligations, contract review, maritime matters, construction claims and disputes, protection of company intellectual property, and disputes regarding company management and ownership.

Outside of the practice, Riviere Abel, PLC’s attorneys are vested members of the community. They are actively involved in providing service to the local volunteer fire departments, civil service boards, and local nonprofit organizations.

For more information, please call 985.447.7440 or visit Riviereabel.com•