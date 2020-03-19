Legal Leaders | St. Martin & Bourque, Christopher St. Martin and Charles “Chuck” Bourque

“We have a history that spans more than forty years and our firm is uniquely experienced in defending the rights of individuals against some of the most powerful corporate interests,” said Charles “Chuck” Bourque, partner and lawyer at Houma’s St. Martin & Bourque Attorneys at Law.

Founded by Michael X. St. Martin, the law firm that also consists of attorney and partner Christopher St. Martin and attorney Joseph G. Jevic III, specializes in personal injury litigation. The team’s expertise expands throughout various areas of litigation that include maritime/offshore, truck, aviation, nursing home negligence and automobile accidents.

“When industrial accidents happen or accidents happen offshore, the first people that the companies call, generally, are their lawyers, and they make those calls because they want to know what their legal rights are,” Bourque explained. “Not everyone injured in an industrial or an offshore accident needs to file suit. But we think they should at least contact a lawyer to know their rights.”

Many locals involved in such personal injuries have retained St. Martin & Bourque because of their experience and proficiency — handling cases in both state and federal court — and commitment to their clients.

“Whether it’s a platform in the Gulf of Mexico or a helicopter crash while transporting workers to and from those platforms, we have the experience in bringing claims arising out of such accidents,” Bourque said. “…When something goes wrong and the results are catastrophic — for years — families of individuals injured or killed in such accidents have depended on us to protect them.”

Even after the litigation is resolved, Bourque noted, the lawyers at St. Martin & Bourque still keep in contact with their clients in case there are any remaining issues with their injuries. “We take pride in that,” he expressed.

Not only does St. Martin & Bourque take pride in being there for their clients — before, during and after litigation — they also proud of helping out communities here in the Bayou Region. The firm has donated bullet proof vests for security officers who work courtroom security details, give out Christmas gifts every year to children in need in the parish, work with the Louis Children’s Crisis Center and sponsor local high school students participating in the Close-Up program.

“We always want to give back to the community that has given us so much,” Bourque shared.

To Know Your Rights, visit St. Martin & Bourque Attorneys at Law's website at www.stmblaw.com.