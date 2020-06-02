Lost Jobs Lead Many Scrambling for Healthcare

More than 600,000 Louisianians filed unemployment claims since mid-March, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In many cases, losing your job also means losing your healthcare coverage.

The Life Coast Community Health Center provides primary care services to patients of all ages, including children.

“Even if you don’t have insurance there is no need to be afraid about the bills or the costs,” said Maria Williams, a family nurse practitioner at the clinic. “We will work with patients and available resources to help patients in need.”

The clinic sees uninsured patients on an affordable sliding scale.

Many clinical services in the area have been limited due to the coronavirus, but Life Coast is seeing established and new patients that may be having difficulty scheduling appointments. We will be expanding services in the near future, including behavior health and dental.

“Safety for our patients and staff are our first priority as we try to care for our patients who are in need,” said Dr. James Hyatt, Family Practice Physician at Life Coast. “We are taking measures to make sure there are safety protocols in place to include masks and gloves. ”

Life Coast Community Health Center is accepting new patients, including those with Medicare, Medicaid or uninsured. We are also a certified Medicaid Application Center and assist community members with Medicaid eligibility and enrollment.

Most appointments can be scheduled the same or next day. Please call 985-492-6170.