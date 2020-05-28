Louisiana Bankers Association Elects 2020-2021 Officers, Board Members

Carly Leonards, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of JD Bank in Jennings, has been installed as the 2020-2021 Chairwoman of the Louisiana Bankers Association. Leonards is the first female elected to head the Association’s board of directors.

“The strength of Louisiana’s banking industry has never been more present than during the current COVID-19 event. And, LBA’s leadership is definitely representative of the industry. We are excited that our first ever Chairwoman takes the reigns. Carly will guide us through the next year with strong leadership skills and extensive banking knowledge,” said LBA Chief Executive Officer Robert Taylor.

During this unprecedented time, LBA’s annual meeting was held by proxy.

Leonards succeeds Gary S. Littlefield, Baton Rouge Market President of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company. As outgoing LBA Chairman, Littlefield will continue to serve for one year as Immediate Past Chairman on the LBA Board of Directors.

The other 2020-2021 LBA officers are:

Chairman-Elect Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., of Synergy Bank in Houma (pictured above)

(pictured above) Treasurer K. Brent Vidrine of Bank of Sunset

The following regional directors were elected during LBA’s annual meeting:

South Central Region: Jeremy M. Callais of MC Bank in Morgan City

Southeast Region: Chris Ferris of Fidelity Bank in New Orleans

Southeast Region: Chip Knight of Hancock Whitney Bank in New Orleans

Other LBA directors continuing to serve for the upcoming year are: