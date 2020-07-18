TGMC Expands Cardiac Catherization and Electrophysiology Services

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) is expanding their cardiology services with a new Catheterization Lab (Cath Lab) and an expanded Electrophysiology Room (EP) to accommodate growing patient volumes.

With the additional Cath Lab, TGMC will offer a total of four state-of-the-art rooms. Each lab is equipped with the latest technology, including the Alphenix Dual Plane for unmatched flexibility and patient safety by Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

The innovative technology will provide physicians and medical personnel with superior imaging allowing clinicians to see fine details during complex interventional procedures such as stent positioning, wire and catheter navigation through the stent struts, and observation of stent deployment. As patient safety is always a top priority, the new technology will offer a full suite of dose optimizing tools to help minimize radiation exposure to patients and technicians.

A separate EP Room will be built to accommodate the growing patient volume and will be equipped with the world’s first high definition detector, the Alphenix Core + and Alphenix Hi-Def Detector from Canon Medical Systems USA. With this addition, which is expected to be completed October 2020, TGMC will be the only facility in the region to offer a dedicated EP Lab. Electrophysiology is the study of the heart’s electrical system which is used to diagnose irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia. These procedures, done in partnership with Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), such as cardiac ablations, treat heart rhythm disorders without the need for medication. These procedures are less invasive and performed in an outpatient setting, leading to quicker recoveries and better outcomes for patients. TGMC is the only facility in the region to offer advanced cardiac electrophysiology to treat an irregular heartbeat.

The EP expansion will also allow for TGMC and CIS’ Structural Heart Program to continue to expand to meet the growing needs of the community. The Structural Heart Program provides minimally invasive procedures to treat life-threatening valve disorders and structural heart defects. Through collaboration between CIS’ interventional cardiologists and TGMC’s cardiovascular surgeons, the team provides leading edge cardiology solutions to deliver patients with the best possible outcomes. Conditions treated include Mitral Valve Stenosis, Congestive Heart Failure and Aortic Stenosis. Treatment options include Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Balloon Valvuloplasty and Percutaneous Mitral Valve Clip Placement.

“As demand for cardiac services increases, TGMC continues to be committed to providing state-of-the-art amenities to our physicians and the patients we serve,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC President and CEO. “With the additional space and innovative technology, our patients can rest assured that they do not need to travel far for excellent cardiac care.”

In 2019, TGMC provided over 3,250 cardiac procedures. TGMC also is ranked #1 in the market and top 10% in the nation, region and state for cardiac care by CareChex by Quantros, an honor achieved through the efforts by TGMC and CIS.

To learn more about cardiology services, visit TGMC.com.

Photo: One of TGMC’s four state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization suites in the newly renovated cardiology expansion equipped with the latest technology, including the Alphenix Dual Plane for unmatched flexibility and patient safety by Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.