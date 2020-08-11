Thibodaux Regional Opens Innovative Acuity Adaptable Critical Care Unit

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that our new 30-bed acuity adaptable Critical Care Unit (CCU) is now open. This innovative, leading edge patient care unit is the only one of its kind in Louisiana.

When the coronavirus pandemic began in early March, public health officials forecast a surge in the number of expected COVID-19 patients. As the region’s healthcare leader, Thibodaux Regional was proactive and responded to this sense of urgency and need by investing in the technology, people, processes, facilities, equipment and supplies needed to create a new, state of the art Critical Care Unit.

“We are the only five star hospital in Louisiana and a top quality care provider by national standards, but we want to continue to improve,” said Greg Stock, CEO, Thibodaux Regional. “This innovative Critical Care Unit will result in better clinical quality, lower costs, and an improved patient experience—all of which we already excel in.”

The new CCU was designed and constructed to function as an acuity adaptable unit, which is an evidenced-based patient care model that allows the patient to remain in the same room while the level of care provided changes from intensive care (Level I) to step down (Level II) as the patient’s condition warrants. This innovative care model enables highly qualified and trained staff to provide seamless comprehensive care.

Featuring state of the art technology such as remote monitoring systems, physicians and staff are able to view patients’ vital signs and EKG rhythms in real time. Each patient room has bedside monitoring that is also linked with the medical record as an added safety measure for medication administration and documentation.

The Unit has private rooms with plenty of natural lighting and the option to close doors and blinds, allowing for greater privacy once a patient no longer requires constant monitoring. Dedicated negative pressure rooms are available for COVID patients.

“We are excited to open the new unit and bring this innovative patient care model to our region,” says Stock. “The new 30-bed unit provides not only significant additional capacity, but when combined with advanced process improvement and expert staff and physicians, results in the best possible patient care.”