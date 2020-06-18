14-year-old arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery in Houma

From HPD:

On June 17th , 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a

female being touched inappropriately, at a business in the 1400 block of St. Charles Street.

Upon arrival officers contacted the victim and she advised that while she was loading items into her vehicle she was touched inappropriately by a younger male subject. The victim advised that she was startled by what had occurred and a witness attempted to apprehend the subject but the suspect exited the property and was able to avoid apprehension.

While officers were on scene investigating, the 14 year old male suspect returned after

changing clothing and was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation the suspect was arrested for one count of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery and released into the custody of a guardian.