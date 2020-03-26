Houma Police: 18-year-old Shot in Face

An 18-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound to the face, Houma Police Department (HPD) confirmed with the Times tonight.

The shooting occurred in the Scott Lane area in Houma, and police responded to the shooting around 6 p.m., Lt. Travis Theriot said.

The victim was transported to a nearby facility where he is still undergoing treatment, Theriot said.

Theriot didn’t say there was a suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation is still in the early stages, Theriot said, and more information will be released later.