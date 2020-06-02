$6,000 Reward Offered for Information on Black Bear Shot in St. Mary Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents are seeking leads for an illegally killed black bear in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF agents were alerted about a dead black bear off of Hunting Rd. on May 17 south of Franklin. Agents responded to the scene and collected the adult male bear. A necropsy revealed that the adult male bear was shot by a rifle a few days before May 17.

The Humane Society of the United States, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program are teaming up to offer a reward totaling up to $6,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of this black bear.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.