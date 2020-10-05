Agents Cite Chauvin Man for Commercial Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Chauvin man for commercial fishing violations on Sept. 30 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Floyd Boudreaux Jr., 43, for not possessing a commercial fishing license, commercial gear license and commercial vessel license.

Agents were on patrol in Terrebonne Parish when they received information about Boudreaux Jr. using butterfly nets to catch shrimp without the required licenses. Agents made contact with Broudreaux Jr. on his vessel with butterfly net tails tied and possessing a small amount of shrimp and bycatch. Agents checked Boudreaux’s record and learned that he did not possess a commercial fishing, gear or vessel license.

Failing to possess a commercial fishing license, commercial gear license and commercial vessel license brings up to a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Norman Deroche, Senior Agent Richard Bean and Senior Agent Jonathan Boudreaux. Agents seized the shrimp and bycatch.