Armed Robbers Arrested by HPD

Houma police arrested two armed robbers.

Houma Police Department arrested two armed robbers, March 13, Lamar Sneede and Dehryon Fleming, both 17-years-old, at around 3:30pm.

According to HPD, the robbery occurred near the intersection of Memory Lane and Melrose Avenue, when the two approached a 21-year-old man who had been open carrying a firearm on his hip. HPD’s report says the victim said the two “brandished a firearm” at him and took his gun.

The suspects then fled but were later located by a patrolling officer. The officer attempted to contact the suspects, they again fled, but were apprehended in a residential neighborhood near prospect.

Both suspects were then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where they were booked with Armed Robbery, Resisting an Officer and Possession of Marijuana.