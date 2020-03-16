Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Armed Robbers Arrested by HPD

by
Crime

Houma police arrested two armed robbers.

Houma Police Department arrested two armed robbers, March 13, Lamar Sneede and Dehryon Fleming, both 17-years-old, at around 3:30pm.

According to HPD, the robbery occurred near the intersection of Memory Lane and Melrose Avenue, when the two approached a 21-year-old man who had been open carrying a firearm on his hip. HPD’s report says the victim said the two “brandished a firearm” at him and took his gun.


The suspects then fled but were later located by a patrolling officer. The officer attempted to contact the suspects, they again fled, but were apprehended in a residential neighborhood near prospect.

Both suspects were then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where they were booked with Armed Robbery, Resisting an Officer and Possession of Marijuana.

