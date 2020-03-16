Arrest Made Linked to Stabbing and Shooting

Thibodaux Police Department made an arrest linked to a stabbing and shooting.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a stabbing and shooting that happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning. This investigation has led to the arrest of Quinton Harvey, 36, of Thibodaux, who is charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery (Felony) & an Active 17th JDC Traffic Warrant.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, at approximately 2:16 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a stabbing and shooting that took place at a nightclub in the 1300 block of St. Charles Street.

According to TPD, when police arrived, they learned that a victim had been stabbed multiple times and had left the scene to seek medical treatment before police reached the scene. Officers were successfully able to locate and detain the suspect who was attempting to flee the scene. The suspect was later identified as Quinton Harvey.

Officers were also able to locate and make contact with the victim, TPD said, who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released. The victim’s identity will not be released at this time, in an attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Thibodaux Police Detectives were called to the scene to process for evidentiary purposes. The investigation revealed that Mr. Harvey attacked the victim with a knife following a verbal dispute. Upon departing the scene, a gun was fired from the victim’s vehicle, but no one was struck in the shooting.

Through investigation, a warrant for Aggravated Second Degree Battery was obtained on Mr. Harvey, who was being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the Traffic Warrant. Mr. Harvey was booked accordingly and remains incarcerated on a $100,500.00 bond. The investigation is still ongoing and the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue working diligently on this case.