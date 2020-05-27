Bell Stolen from Terrebonne Parish Veterans Memorial Park

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were advised that a brass bell at the Terrebonne Parish Veterans Memorial Park was missing. The complainant was not aware of the last time he had seen the bell at the site.

A report was taken, classified as a theft, and the matter is now under investigation.

The missing bell is pictured above in an old image. It is used during ceremonies at the Park to remember those who gave their lives for this country.

Anyone with any knowledge of the bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.