Cannibus Scented Cash Leads to Arrest

Detectives arrested a woman after she bailed out an inmate with cash which reeked of marijuana.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Stormy Lynn Parfait, after she paid $5,000 cash to bond out an inmate on narcotics charges with cash that had an overwhelming smell of marijuana, on Friday, March 5, at around noon, at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

A supervisor and staff members at the jail noticed the odor and an investigation was begun immediately. A detective approached the woman, who had returned to her vehicle in the jail parking lot.

The search was conducted on her vehicle and $39,868 in cash was found, along with 96 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that did not belong to the woman.

A warrant was obtained and a search of her residence on the 200 block of Bon Jovi Boulevard in Gray was conducted by narcotics agents. At the residence agents found four unattended children, who were turned over to a relative.

They also found two Klonopin pills; 704 Tizanidine pills; 3.56 ounces of marijuana; 5.61 ounces of cocaine; 101 grams of marijuana; 25 THC pins; a bottle of Promethazine; digital scales and packing equipment and $945 in currency.

As a result Parfait, age 34, was booked on the following charges: Sale or distribution or possession of a legend drug; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; paraphernalia possession; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of and possession with intent to distribute Klonopin; transactions involving proceeds from controlled substance activity; four counts illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17; taking contraband to or into a correctional institution and unauthorized use of a food stamp card.

She is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with no bond.