Convicted Felon Charged with Child Molestation

A convicted felon from Thibodaux has been charged with child molestation. Dwayne Jones, 41, was arrested in September on other charges and was still in jail. He has an extensive and violent criminal history.

On September 17, 2019, a woman reported Dwayne Jones had inappropriately touched her daughter who was under the age of 13. Deputies attempted to contact Jones at a Raceland residence, but when they arrived, he began to run. Within moments, deputies caught up with Jones who continued to resist. He was eventually taken into custody and found to have a 9mm magazine in his possession. Jones indicated that he had tossed a gun away when he began to run from deputies. The firearm was located and found to be loaded. At that time, Jones was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Resisting an Officer. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. His bail was set at over half a million dollars, and he was also held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Juvenile detectives began investigating the molestation complaint. Following an extensive investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest.

On March 23, 2020, Jones, who was still in jail, was additionally booked on the charge of Molestation of a Juvenile Under 13 Years of Age. His total bail amount has now increased to $1,007,500, and he also continues to be held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.