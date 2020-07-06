Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Convicted Felon Found In Possession Of Loaded Hand Gun And Drugs On Traffic Stop

by
Crime

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Sylvester White III (B/M, 37 of Houma, La.), for Stop Lamps and Signals Required, Possession of a Firearm/Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Suboxone (Felony) & Resisting an Officer.

 

On Friday, July 3, 2020, shortly after midnight, members of the Thibodaux Police Department stopped a white Nissan Altima for an equipment violation. The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Talbot Avenue & S. Barbier Avenue and found to be occupied by both a driver and passenger.

 

During the course of the stop, officers observed suspected marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. The driver who initially gave a false name, but later was identified as Sylvester White III, admitted that there was marijuana inside the vehicle.


 

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, which rendered the findings of a small amount of suspected Marijuana, a partially smoked marijuana cigar “blunt” and a loaded .45 caliber handgun. A further search of White’s person rendered the findings of multiple packs of suboxone, along with his actual identification.

 

White, who was confirmed to be a Convicted Felon, was issued a summons for all charges and released pending a future court date.

by
Crime

by
Crime

by
Crime