Cut Off Man Faces Child Pornography Charges Stemming from Previous Investigation

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man who was arrested by narcotics agents in February 2020 now faces child pornography charges following an investigation. Jacob Melancon has been charged with 65 counts of possession of child pornography in addition to charges from the February arrest.

On February 13, 2020, narcotics agents arrested Jacob Melancon following an investigation. At that time, he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, as well as Possession of Xanax, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

As part of the narcotics investigation, agents had obtained a search warrant for Melancon’s phone. While reviewing the phone for evidence, agents found several images of child pornography. Juvenile detectives took over that portion of the investigation. Following a thorough investigation over the ensuing months, detectives obtained a warrant for 65 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

On Thursday, June 4, Melancon was booked on the new charges. He was still incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex since his arrest in February. His bail is now set at $351,600, but he also continues to be held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.