Cut Off Teen Charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of Two Juveniles

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Camoran Leblanc, 18, of Cut Off on July 16, 2020.

Earlier this week, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after learning of allegations that Leblanc had sex with two 13-year-old girls. Following forensic interviews with the alleged victims, detectives questioned Leblanc. During questioning he admitted to having sex with one of the girls. Due to the age difference being greater than four years, Leblanc was arrested for two counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux where he was booked accordingly. Bail is set at $10,000.