Deputies Use Naloxone to Save Raceland Man’s Life

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported deputies used naloxone to save the life of a Raceland man who had overdosed on narcotics on Thursday.

At around 6:45 p.m. on March 5, 2020, deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in Raceland after a man was discovered lying on a couch and unresponsive. There was a bag of suspected narcotics lying next to him. When deputies arrived, they attempted to revive the man, but he remained unresponsive. Recognizing signs of a possible opioid overdose, deputies administered naloxone to the man. Within seconds, he began to recover and show signs of improvement. He was then transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Naloxone HCl, which is sold under brand names such as Narcan and Evzio, is used as a temporary antidote to treat an opioid overdose. Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began carrying naloxone in November 2017 after undergoing proper training for use. Naloxone has always been acquired at no cost to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office through the Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority.