Detectives investigating armed robbery in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an armed robbery in which shots were fired. The incident occurred in Raceland on Monday evening.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Buford Street in Raceland. Investigators learned a man was driving an SUV in the area when an unknown white male subject entered the vehicle and reportedly robbed the man at gunpoint. During the incident, the driver exited the vehicle and began running away. As he ran, the unknown subject fired several rounds toward the victim. None of the rounds struck the driver, and no other injuries were reported.