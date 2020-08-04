Detectives investigating armed robbery in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an armed robbery in which shots were fired. The incident occurred in Raceland on Monday evening.
At around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Buford Street in Raceland. Investigators learned a man was driving an SUV in the area when an unknown white male subject entered the vehicle and reportedly robbed the man at gunpoint. During the incident, the driver exited the vehicle and began running away. As he ran, the unknown subject fired several rounds toward the victim. None of the rounds struck the driver, and no other injuries were reported.
The unknown white male subject was described as being short and bald with many tattoos. He was also reportedly carrying a silver handgun with an extended magazine.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.