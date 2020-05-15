Detectives investigating Burglary at Galliano Elementary

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Crag Webre announced detectives are investigating a recent burglary at Galliano Elementary School located at 148 West 158th Street in Galliano.

On May 12, 2020, an administrator at the school discovered a burglary had occurred and notified the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Through investigation and reviewing surveillance video, detectives determined the burglary occurred on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020. Several computers were stolen along with various other school supplies. A male subject was captured on surveillance cameras inside the school.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone who can identify the male subject or anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Mobile App. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Video of the Suspect: