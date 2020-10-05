Detectives investigating Second Degree Battery in Thibodaux on Sunday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an incident which took place in Thibodaux on Sunday that resulted in a Second Degree Battery.

Just after 5 p.m. on October 4, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a call of a man running through a Thibodaux neighborhood who appeared to be injured. When deputies arrived, they located the man and found he was bleeding from the head.

Investigators learned the man had been in an altercation with another man on Deboue Place in Thibodaux when the other man brandished a pistol. The other man struck the victim in the head with the pistol, and the victim ran from area. As the man was running, he heard two gunshots. He eventually got to a safe distance and found someone to call 911.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, investigators believe his injuries occurred as a result of being struck in the head with the pistol. There is currently no evidence the victim was struck by gunshots heard during the incident.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.