DWI checkpoint results in drug arrest

On June 2, 2020, shortly after 10pm, Houma Police, while conducting a DWI checkpoint within the city limits of Houma observed a vehicle coming through the checkpoint having a strong odor of marijuana emitting. Noticing this, officers made contact with the driver, John Bonvillain Jr-35 yrs old of Gibson, La. who cooperated with law enforcement in the search of his vehicle.

While doing so, HPD K-9 Falko conducted the search of the vehicle which yielded a positive alert. Upon further investigation. Houma Police were able to recover marijuana, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, hydrocodone, promethazine, drug paraphernalia and two ballistic vests within the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, John Bonvillain was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Hydrocodone. He was transported to the jail to be booked on the aforementioned charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.