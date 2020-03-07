FBI Seeking Help Identifying Armed Robber

A credit union in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint and law enforcement seek your help.

The FBI New Orleans Field Office and the New Orleans Police Department are seeking help identifying the woman who robbed the New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union, 5163 General De Gaulle Dr., New Orleans, LA 70131, on February 19.

Around 9:35 a.m., that day, a woman entered the Firemen’s Credit Union, approached the teller counter, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the robber fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 5’1” to 5’ 5” and approximately 125 to 160 pounds, with a medium build. She was wearing a blue head covering, goggles, and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tips may also be posted to: CrimestoppersGNO.org.

Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.

The public can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information about suspects wanted for bank robbery.