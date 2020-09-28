Former LPSO deputy arrested in Calcasieu Parish for alleged sex crimes with a juvenile

On September 26, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in Iowa, Louisiana in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived they located Phillip J. Guidry, 35, Larose, Louisiana, at the residence. While deputies were speaking with Guidry, they learned he was at the home to meet a 16 year old boy, who lived at the residence.

When detectives arrived, they spoke with the boy who advised he had sexual intercourse with Guidry. When detectives spoke with Guidry he stated he contacted the boy through the internet prior to them meeting. Guidry also confirmed they had sexual intercourse.

Guidry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; and computer aided solicitation of a minor. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $400,000.

CPSO Cpl. Rodney Daigle, Jr., is the arresting deputy on this case. Detective Jacob Dore is the lead investigator on this case.

Guidry was a former deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in May 2020 and charged with 20 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13. Upon his arrest, he was dismissed from the Sheriff’s Office.

Read the previous story here:

http://www.houmatimes.com/crime/lpso-deputy-arrested-for-possession-of-child-pornography/