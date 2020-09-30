Golden Meadow Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run Boating Crash

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Golden Meadow man sought for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash has been arrested. Percy Dardar, 37, faces several charges including aggravated battery and aggravated criminal damage to property.

On Monday, September 28, 2020, Dardar turned himself in. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Hit-and-Run Driving with Injury, and Reckless Operation with Accident. He was released Monday afternoon after posting bail in the amount of $37,000.

Previous report:

At around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol responded to a boating crash just south of Catfish Lake in Golden Meadow. Through investigation of the crash, deputies learned two men were traveling in boat when they noticed another boat approaching from the rear which was being driven by Percy Dardar. Dardar began yelling at the men who slowed their vessel’s speed. Dardar, however, maintained his vessel’s speed, and his vessel struck the outboard motor of the other boat. Dardar sped away in his vessel saying he wanted to kill the men on board. One of the men was knocked over during the incident, and he was treated at a local hospital. Deputies patrolled the surrounding marsh and bayous but were unable to locate Dardar at that time. Deputies then obtained a warrant for Dardar’s arrest for charges in relation to the incident.

Through further investigation, deputies learned Dardar was operating another man’s boat which he did not have permission to use. Dardar had previously used the boat, but Dardar did not have the owner’s permission to use it on that date. Deputies therefore obtained another warrant for unauthorized use of the boat.