Grand Jury Indicts Golden Meadow Man For 2nd Degree Murder

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office was able to secure a Grand Jury indictment for 2nd Degree Murder earlier today, August 6, 2020.

Travis Orso, 44, was indicted on one count of 2nd Degree Murder. 1st Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Richard and Assistant District Attorney Shaun George presented the case to the Grand Jury.

Orso is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, August 7, 2020, and is being held on a $526,000 bond at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.