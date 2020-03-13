Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Gun Discharge Leads to Hospitalization: LPSO Investigating

by
Crime

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are on scene at a residence in Thibodaux where a woman has been shot. The victim is in critical condition.



At 11:32 a.m. on Friday, March 13, a man called 911 in reference to a woman being shot in the torso after a gun had discharged. The woman was transported via helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The man is currently being questioned about the incident.

According to LPSO, more information will be released as it can be made available.

by
Crime, Uncategorized

by
Crime

by
Crime