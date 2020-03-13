Gun Discharge Leads to Hospitalization: LPSO Investigating

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are on scene at a residence in Thibodaux where a woman has been shot. The victim is in critical condition.

At 11:32 a.m. on Friday, March 13, a man called 911 in reference to a woman being shot in the torso after a gun had discharged. The woman was transported via helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The man is currently being questioned about the incident.

According to LPSO, more information will be released as it can be made available.