High Speed Crash Kills Motorcyclist in Terrebonne Parish

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night, Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 56 at the intersection of Prosperity Street. The crash took the life of 24-year-old Michael Turnage of Chauvin.

The preliminary investigation revealed Turnage was traveling southbound on LA 56 on a 1998 Honda Shadow motorcycle. As Turnage approached the intersection with Prosperity Street at a high rate of speed, he struck a 2002 Dodge Durango that was entering the intersection from Prosperity Street. It was being driven by 31-year-old Rich Verdin of Chauvin. Turnage was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Verdin was not injured. Impairment is unknown on the part of Turnage and a standard toxicology test is pending through the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. Verdin provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.