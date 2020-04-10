Houma man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that an individual was illegally discharging a firearm on the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Schriever, near several homes on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Further information was received that a male in a white pickup was firing shots at oncoming vehicles in the vicinity. The firearm was also pointed at two individuals.

Patrol units located the vehicle, and the driver, at a residence on the 100 block of Berwood Drive in Houma. Further investigation resulted in the recovery of evidence.

Brandon Paul Thomas, 32, of 116 Morrison Avenue in Houma was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and seven counts of illegal use of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.