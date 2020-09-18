Houma man arrested for molestation of juvenile

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on the early morning hours of Friday September 18, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies arrested a Houma man for Molestation of a Juvenile.

​Sheriff Soignet advises that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified by a juvenile’s mother that she observed disturbing text messages between her daughter and an adult male family member. Through the investigation, it was learned that the juvenile had been involved in sexual relationship with an adult male identified as Jude Boudreaux (46 years of age residing at 159 Derusso Ln).

​Boudreaux was questioned by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit detectives and admitted his involvement. Jude Boudreaux was arrested for one count of Molestation of a Juvenile and booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and held on $100,000 bond.

​Sheriff Soignet states that he “has formed the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to focus primarily on the most vulnerable citizens of Terrebonne Parish. As such I have assigned some of the most experienced and trained investigators to attack this problem in our community.” The Special Victim’s Unit will investigate all Sex Crimes, Domestic Violence and all crimes perpetrated against children.

​Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimes Stoppers at (800)743-7433.