Houma man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

On Monday, March 9, 2020, a report was received of inappropriate conversations between an adult and a juvenile on a mobile dating application.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the adult had made plans to meet the juvenile for purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse. The subject traveled to a retail location on Martin Luther King Boulevard for the meet and was later contacted by deputies.

Following further investigation, the suspect was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Tad Michael Guidry, 28, of 9926 East Park Ave., Houma, was booked for Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, both felonies. His bond was set at $10,000.