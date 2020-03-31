Houma man arrested on juvenile pornography charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a 28-year-old Houma man after further investigation into his indecent behavior case resulted in evidence that he possessed pornography involving juveniles.





On March 09, 2020, detectives began to investigate a case involving an adult male who was chatting with a juvenile on a social media application and set up a meet at a local retail store in Houma to have sex. Tad Guidry, 28, of 9926 East Park Ave in Houma was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor at the time of the initial investigation.

After further investigation into Guidry’s cellular device, evidence of pornography involving juveniles was recovered. An arrest warrant was obtained and on March 30, 2020, Tad Guidry was arrested. He was booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for 2 counts of Pornography involving juveniles. He remains incarcerated on a $25,000.00 bond.