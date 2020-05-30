Houma man Charged with Molestation of Juvenile under 13 years old

On Tuesday, May 19, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that a child under 13 years of age had been molested by an adult known to her family. After performing an interview and taking down information, the patrol deputies turned the matter over to detectives for further investigation.

Detectives learned that the child’s parents received information causing them to suspect that an incident had occurred and that they spoke with the child. They then notified the Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, on May 29, 2020, detectives arrested the suspect.

Jeffrey James Falgout, 61, of Houma, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked for Molestation of a Juvenile under 13 years of age, with bond to be set Monday, June 1.