Houma police find man dead in park with gunshot wounds

On this date shortly after 7am, Houma Police responded to the area of Harmon Park, which is at the end of Commerce Street in reference to a report of shots fired.

While checking the area, Houma Police located a male lying in the park suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived on scene and stated the individual was deceased. Further investigation led officers to identify the victim as Jarrod Turner-23 yrs old of Kirkglen Loop.

At this point the investigation is in its infant stages as detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. Further information will be released as it develops.

NOTE: Someone took to FACEBOOK to state this incident was a police shooting. THIS IS NOT, I repeat, THIS IS NOT A POLICE SHOOTING. Law enforcement is currently attempting to gather information to identify the person responsible for making the FACEBOOK post.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an

arrest.