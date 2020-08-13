Houma Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

On August 13, 2020, shortly after 2 a.m., Houma Police responded to Chateau Terrebonne Apartments in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, officers learned that an altercation took place between a male and a female inside Apartment 30. It was discovered that during the altercation the female brandished a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the male and shot him in the chest. Houma Police also learned after the female shot the male, she drove him to the hospital and dropped him off where he later died.

As investigation continued, Houma Police identified the victim as Henry Boyd, 33yrs old of Chateau Rd, and the female suspect as Victoria Garrick, 29 yrs. old of Acadian Drive. Houma Police learned she departed the area in a vehicle, which was later located on Bryant Street. Upon locating the vehicle, Victoria Garrick was found hiding in the rear storage area. She was immediately taken into custody and arrested for Second Degree Murder.

Prior to taking Victoria Garrick into custody, officers found her to be in possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamines. Along with the initial charge of Second Degree Murder, Victoria Garrick was charged with Possession of CDS II (crack cocaine) and Possession of Methamphetamine. She was then transported to the jail to be booked on the aforementioned charges.

This investigation is still pending.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.