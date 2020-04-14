Houma Teen Booked as Adult for Attempted Murder and Armed Robbery

A Houma teen was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex Monday in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in the Oakshire neighborhood earlier this month.

Belvin Joseph Ross, 16, is being charged as an adult. He was booked for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

At 12:52 a.m. on April 6, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Oakshire Drive where they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and survived. Detectives had determined that the victim and other juveniles were burglarizing unlocked vehicles and had stolen a pistol from one. A disagreement erupted over the gun, leading to the juvenile being shot. Charges are pending against the 15-year-old suspect who is not being identified at this time.