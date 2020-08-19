HPD: 16-year-old shot on South Van Avenue

On August 18, 2020 at approximately 10:20p.m. the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Van Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot injury to the abdomen. The victim was then transported via ambulance to a local medical facility where he is recovering from his injuries.

After further investigation officers learned that there was an altercation that took place which lead to several gunshots being fired. At the present time the investigation is in the infant stages. Anyone with information can call the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.